Soldier Monitoring System Market 2017 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2021

The Global Soldier Monitoring System Market to GROW at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Soldier monitoring systems is an amalgamation of multiple devices supported by wireless connectivity to track, monitor, and analyze the performance and health condition of an individual soldier deployed on operations or training missions. Owing to the technological advancements, defense agencies have been showing substantial interests in the development of next-generation global positioning system (GPS)-based soldier tracking and health monitoring systems, which can ensure monitoring from a long distance.

Key Vendors of Soldier Monitoring System Market:

Arralis

Leidos

Rheinmetall Defence

Safran

TT Electronics

And many more…

Regions of Soldier Monitoring System Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Soldier Monitoring System Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Extensive use of wearable devices in personnel training sessions.), Market Challenge (Barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment.) and analysis of the Soldier Monitoring System Market Trends are (Adoption of sensor fusion technology, Preference for integrated C4ISR system, Use of COTS components)

