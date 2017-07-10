Sol-Gel Coatings Market: Study Applications, Types and Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

The report Sol-Gel Coatings Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Sol-Gel Coatings Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Sol-Gel Coatings Market Report : A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: 3M, BASF SE, Dow, Axalta Coating System, Chase Corporation, Solvay, KISCO, Henkel, MG Chemicals, Electrolube, Fuji Chemical, Nippon Soda

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Global (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment by Type, covers : Resin Coatings, Inorganic Coatings

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into : Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others

Scope of the Sol-Gel Coatings Market Report:This report focuses on the Sol-Gel Coatings in Global market, especially in Global, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

