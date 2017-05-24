Snoring Control Devices Market expected to grow by 2021: Key Driver, Top Vendors, Industry Application Analysis and Outlook

Snoring Control Devices Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Snoring Control Devices Industry for 2017-2021. Snoring Control Devices Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Snoring Control Devices globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Snoring Control Devices Market:

GlaxoSmithKline

MPowrx Health and Wellness Products

ResMed

Other Prominent Vendors of Snoring Control Devices Market Are:

AirSnore

Apnea Sciences

MEDiTAS

Sleeping Well

SleepTight Mouthpiece

SNOREDOC

SnoreMeds

TheraSnore

VitalSleep

ZYPPAH

One trend in market is use of 3D printing technology in the production of snoring control devices. 3D printing technology is one of the new trends in the medical devices market. The use of 3D printing technology is increasing the production of snoring control devices in the market. In 2016, a Brisbane-based medical device company, Oventus Medical launched their new 3D printing facility. With this product in the market, the individual would be able to overcome sleep disorder and snoring problems. The company is engaged in providing special software from individual’s dental imprints to help in overcoming sleep problems. The O2Vent works by delivering air to the back of the mouth, alleviating multiple sites of obstruction including the nose, soft palate, and tongue. Oventus Medical is set to launch onto the US market in early 2017, where, over 37 million people regularly have snoring problems.

According to the report, one driver in market is low cost of nasal devices and chin straps. Different types of snoring control devices are being used for individuals. The nasal devices such as dilators, cones, and chin straps are widely used for controlling snoring. The low cost of these devices has played an essential role in increasing adoption rate for the snoring control devices. The nasal devices (nasal strips) fall in the range of $9-$12 and are being marketed through e-retailing websites. Similarly, the chin straps cost around $49-$59, which are less costly in comparison with other snoring control devices such as MADs (especially custom-made MADs) and TSDs. Nasal devices and chin straps can be purchased online through e-retailing websites. The bulk purchase made by hospitals and other medical facilities helps in reducing product cost. The facility of e-retailing helps in increasing adoption rate of home-care settings, with reduced cost and helping in driving overall market growth for snoring control devices. The low cost of nasal devices and chin straps are driving volumetric adoption for overall snoring control devices market.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Snoring Control Devices Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is competitive pricing pressure in the market. The snoring control devices market is highly competitive with the presence of established vendors. There are both global and local vendors operating in the market, offering a wide range of snoring control devices, with similarities in product design and technology. The key companies invest significantly in marketing, promotion, and improvement of their brand quality to gain profit margins. However, the intense competition in the market may lead to a price war. This causes global vendors to lower the average selling price of their devices to compete with high volume and low-cost sales agreement. The vendors also offer lucrative discounts, which further fuels market competition. As a result, vendors, particularly leading companies, are operating on low-profit margins.

Key questions answered in Snoring Control Devices market report:

What will the Snoring Control Devices market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Snoring Control Devices market?

What are the challenges to Snoring Control Devices market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Snoring Control Devices market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

No of Pages: 70

