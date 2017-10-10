Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2022

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market Report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs (material cost, labour cost, etc.) and the actual process of whole Enterprise Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market.

Short Detail About Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Report : “Sheet molding compound (SMC) is both a process and reinforced composite material. The composite is a “ready to mold” glass or carbon fiber reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The SMC sheets are manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of polyester resin, vinylester resin or epoxy resin.

SMC materials are thermosets and contain glass or carbon reinforcement levels between 10 and 60 %. The longer fibers in SMC result in better strength properties than standard bulk molding compound (BMC) products. Typical applications include demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit. SMC delivers high surface quality. SMC is used for larger parts where higher mechanical strength is needed.”

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: IDI Composites International,Magna,Menzolit,Continental Structural Plastics,Premix,Polynt,Molymer SSP,ASTAR,Core Molding Technologies,Lorenz,MCR,Huamei New Material,Yueqing SMC & BMC,Tianma Group,Jiangshi Composite,Huayuan Group,BI-GOLD New Material and many others. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America, Middle East and Africa

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Segment by Type, covers: General Purpose SMC,Flame Resistance SMC,Electronic Insulators SMC,Corrosion Resistance SMC,Others

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive and Commercial Vehicle,Electrical & Energy,Construction,Others

Scope of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Report: This report focuses on the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Consumption in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

