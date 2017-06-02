Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market Reshaping the Fundamentals of Entire Economies and Industries around the Globe: PEST Analysis and Forecast 2021

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Industry for 2017-2021. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

LifeScan

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market Are:

AgaMatrix

Animas

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of test strips made from Indian silk. The wound healing properties of silk produced in India was discovered in 2014 by the scientists from Advanced Study in Science and Technology. The natural silk was combined with polypropylene to create a product with strong antibacterial properties and to improve wound healing. After an extensive research, they found a new use of Indian silk in diabetes management. The test strips are commonly made from plastic or paper. The scientists in a laboratory in Bangalore, India have worked and found a way to weave diabetic strips from silk.

Ask Sample PDF of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market Report @ http://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10355625

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is technological advances in BGM devices requiring test strips. An increase in technological advances in BGM devices is being witnessed. Vendors are investing in R&D for designing and developing innovative BGM devices that are portable, patient-friendly, and pain-free, and which can give accurate results. Moreover, the availability of non-invasive devices that use ultrasound is attracting customers as they do not require the pricking of the skin several times a day.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of blood glucose test strips. The high cost of blood glucose test strips is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global SMBG strips market. Blood glucose level monitoring with the use of invasive devices is both painful and expensive. The pain is because of the lancet pricking the fingertip for blood required for testing. The expenditure is because of the consumable test strips on which the drop of blood needs to be placed before being inserted into the reader

Key questions answered in Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips market report:

What will the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips market?

What are the challenges to Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

No of Pages: 75

Price of Report: $ 3500 (Single User License)

Purchase Report @ http://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/10355625