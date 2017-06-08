RTLS Market in Healthcare Sector Aims To Increase Shares Worldwide: Segmentation by Applications, Trends, and Challenges Forecast 2021

RTLS Market in Healthcare Sector Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the RTLS Industry in Healthcare Sector for 2017-2021. RTLS Market in Healthcare Sector, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of RTLS in Healthcare Sector globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the RTLS Market in Healthcare Sector:

AiRISTA

HP

STANLEY Healthcare

Zebra

Sonitor Technologies

Sewio

TagSense

And More

Research Expert’s commented on the report:

“In the healthcare domain, right communication between patient and doctor and patient and caretaker is the key factor. Poor communication between hospital staff and patients leads to treatment delays. Delay in communication at times become critical and lead to patient deaths. Earlier, pagers were used inside hospitals. However, this has caused inefficiency. Owing to the use of outdated technology, the hospital staff loses an average of 46 minutes each working day. Therefore, to improve the efficiency and reduce the cost, most of the hospitals are using LBM. This technology is mainly used for patient communications, patient help button alerting, and staff safety alerting.”

According to the report, RFID tags are broadly used across the healthcare sector for asset tracking and workforce management. These tags help the sector enhance its efficiency and effectiveness of various operations. The cost of RFID tags is declining exponentially due to the increase in its adoption rate and competition among vendors in the industry. In 2014, the price of RFID tags had declined to 30%-40% as compared with the cost in 2012.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of RTLS Market in Healthcare Sector of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

No of Pages: 72

Price of Report: $ 3500 (Single User License)

