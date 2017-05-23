Rosuvastatin Calcium Market Will Be Predominant Choice of Major Stakeholders Worldwide By 2021

Rosuvastatin Calcium Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Rosuvastatin Calcium market. Rosuvastatin Calcium Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Rosuvastatin calcium (CAS 147098-20-2, molecular formula being C44H54CaF2N6O12S2) is the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the once-a-day dyslipidaemia treatment Crestor, it is one approved API which can be used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.Rosuvastatin calcium is a hygroscopic powder suitable for the manufacture of tablets and capsules. The appropriate excipients need to be added. The particle size of the product is designed in such a way that optimal dissolution can be obtained (depending on formulation).

Rosuvastatin Calcium is a member of the drug class of statins, used in combination with exercise, diet, and weight-loss to treat high cholesterol and related conditions, and to prevent cardiovascular disease. It works by slowing the production of cholesterol in the body to decrease the amount of cholesterol that may build up on the walls of the arteries and block blood flow to the heart, brain, and other parts of the body. Rosuvastatin Calcium was developed by Shionogi and has been formulated into finished oral dosage form and marketedby AstraZeneca as Crestor, Abbott Laboratories as R2.

This Rosuvastatin Calcium market report of 114 Pages speaks about the manufacturing process analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Rosuvastatin Calcium industry.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, MSN Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, Bal Pharma, Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory, Jingxin Pharm, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, HEC Pharm. And many more. Market Segment by Type includes Purity 98.0%, Purity 99.0%, Other. Market Segment by Regions includes United States (California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois). Market Segment by Applications includes Tablet (including dispersible tablet and general tablet), Capsule, Others.

