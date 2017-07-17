Retinal Drugs Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints 2017-2021

The Global Retinal Drugs Market to GROW at a CAGR of 11.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Retinal Drugs Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Retinal Drugs Market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Retinal Drugs globally. Retinal Drugs Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market.

Ophthalmic disorders largely consist of minor disorders that need minimal or no treatment, however, few other disorders become critical in nature and need specialist care. A delay in treatment in case of critical disorders may even lead to vision loss.

Retinal disorders, glaucoma, dry-eye, infection/inflammation in the eyes, and allergic/otic problems are the major ophthalmic disorders. The retinal drugs market holds the largest share of the global ophthalmic disorder treatment market, followed by glaucoma treatment drugs market. The global retinal drugs market is expected to grow with a high CAGR of 11.66% due to the high demand of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drugs and diabetic eye disease drugs.

Key Vendors of Retinal Drugs Market:

Bayer

Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Regeneron

Other prominent vendors

Merck

Shire

Teva Pharmaceutical

ThromboGenics

Retinal Drugs Market Driver:

Rising geriatric population and corresponding increase in patient pool

Retinal Drugs Market Challenge:

Shortage of trained professionals

Retinal Drugs Market Trend:

Rising use of combination therapies

Geographical Segmentation of Retinal Drugs Market:

Retinal Drugs Market in Americas

Retinal Drugs Market in APAC

Retinal Drugs Market in EMEA

