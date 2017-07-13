Retail Analytics Market 2016: Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2020

Global Retail Analytics Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Retail Analytics Market to Grow at 20.59% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Retail analytics delivers flexible, scalable, cost-effective, and advanced solutions for optimizing marketing and merchandising decisions. It helps in the following areas:

Price rules and performance target management

Demand forecasting

Price and promotion modeling

Price and promotion optimization

Category management

Store clustering and price zone definition

Product assortment selection

Markdowns optimization

Competition analysis

Market basket analysis

Retailers have to analyze terabytes of data to understand consumer needs accurately. Retail analytics helps predict a range of consumer preferences, from simple demands to unique tastes. Organizations in the retail sector are using business intelligence (BI) and retail analytics tools in areas of customer intelligence, merchandising intelligence, and operational intelligence. Retail analytics tools help them understand customers and businesses better and increase their market shares.

Leading Key Vendors of Retail Analytics Market:

Angoss Software

Experian

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Other prominent vendors are:

Adobe

Information Builders

Infor

MicroStrategy

QlikTech

and more

Highlights of Report:

Increasing volume of data from retail sector to Drive Retail Analytics Market with its impact on global industry.

High cost of implementation and upgrading is the Challenge to face for Retail Analytics Market with its impact on global industry.

Shift toward predictive analytics tools is Trending for Retail Analytics Market with its impact on global industry.

This research report spread over 43 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Retail Analytics manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Retail Analytics Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Retail Analytics market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Retail Analytics industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing Retail Analytics market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Retail Analytics market before evaluating its feasibility. The Retail Analytics market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

