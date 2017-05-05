Report on PVC Additives Market includes growth rate, market analysis and forecast by 2021

Global PVC Additives Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the PVC Additives industry. Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Adeka Corporation (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Pau Tai Industrial Corporation (Taiwan), Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), and Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

The global PVC additives market is projected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the PVC additives market is mainly driven by the increasing use of PVC in varied applications. In addition, expansion of the building & construction, automotive, and consumer goods sectors in countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico, is further fueling the growth of the global PVC additives market.

Based on type, the stabilizers segment accounted for the largest share of the global PVC additives market in 2015. This large share is mainly attributed to the increasing use of stabilizers in manufacturing various products, such as pipes & fittings, rigid & semi-rigid films, window profiles, wires & cables, and consumer goods.

Based on application, the pipes & fittings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The need for pipes & fittings in the building & construction industry drives the demand for PVC additives in China, India, and Brazil.

Based on fabrication process, the extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for PVC additives in this segment is mainly driven by the rising demand for high-quality surface plastics. The increasing demand for extruded PVC in pipes, filaments, sheets, tubing, and films is further driving the growth of the extrusion segment. “The pipes & fittings segment is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment of the global PVC additives market”

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global PVC additives market between 2016 and 2021. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and South Korea are key consumers of PVC additives. In addition, the increasing demand for PVC additives in the building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, and medical industries is further anticipated to drive the growth of the PVC additives market in the Asia-Pacific region.