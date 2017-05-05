Report on Aerospace Coatings Market includes growth rate, market analysis and forecast by 2021

Global Aerospace Coatings Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Aerospace Coatings industry. Major Key Players of this market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (Germany), IHI Ionbond AG (Switzerland), Zircotec Ltd. (U.S.), and Hentzen Coatings, Inc. (U.S.), among others are the leading players operating in the aerospace coatings market.

The aerospace coatings market is projected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.90% between 2017 and 2022. The demand for aerospace coatings has increased in the recent years due to their increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of the aerospace coatings market is largely driven by the increased demand for aerospace coatings from the commercial aviation and military aviation. Increasing middle class population in the emerging economies is one of the important drivers for the growth of the aerospace coatings market as increasing air traffic has caused airline companies to increase their purchase of commercial aircraft, thereby fueling the demand for associated facilities such as aerospace coatings.

The MRO user type segment of the aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased use of MRO in commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation to perform maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) functions.

Among end users, the commercial aviation segment is leading the aerospace coatings market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

“The Asia-Pacific aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia-Pacific aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for aerospace coatings from the emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among others. Improving standard of living, growing population, and rising per capita income are the factors expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific aerospace coatings market during the forecast period. China dominates the production of aerospace coatings in the Asia-Pacific region due to low tax rates in the country, along with the presence of low-cost labor and easy availability raw materials.