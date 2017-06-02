Radiography Market New Report 2021: Research Methodology Focuses On Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

Radiography Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Radiography Industry for 2017-2021. Radiography Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Radiography globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Radiography Market:

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Medical Systems

3DX-RAY

ANRITSU INFIVIS

Other Prominent Vendors of Radiography Market Are:

GE

UMG/DEL MEDICAL

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising demand for portable radiography equipment. Automated portable radiography equipment is more versatile and has generated a considerable amount of interest among end-users. There is an increased need for the development of miniaturized and portable testing equipment, such as the equipment used to test automotive components, because most of the inspection is carried out in different locations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand from power generation and oil and gas sectors. The use of radiography equipment for inspection at power generation sites is increasing. These systems are used for quality assurance that involves the detection of radiation leaks. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are constructing several new power generation units to meet the high demand for power that is arising as a result of the economic development and large-scale migration to urban settlements. This will contribute to the growing demand for radiography equipment.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Radiography Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of skilled personnel. Several guidelines must be followed to use radiography equipment in medical and healthcare facilities. A diagnostic X-ray system is the largest source of man-made radiation exposure. Conventional radiography equipment produces small doses of exposure. The equipment of more advanced procedures like CT and radioscopy produces significantly higher doses of radiation exposure. However, if the systems are installed properly along with proper maintenance and are operated by trained professionals, the level of exposure will be reduced drastically.

Key questions answered in Radiography market report:

What will the Radiography market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Radiography market?

What are the challenges to Radiography market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Radiography market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

No of Pages: 76

