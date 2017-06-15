PVC Flooring Market to 2022: New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth

North America PVC Flooring Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. North America PVC Flooring Industry research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.
PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.
- Armstrong
- Bonie
- LG Hausys
- Gerflor
- Forbo
- Mohawk(including IVC)
- Mannington
- Tarkett
- Others
- PVC Flooring market in United States
- PVC Flooring market in Canada
- PVC Flooring market in Mexico
- Homogenous
- Heterogeneous
- Vinyl tiles (VT)
- Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)
- Commercial
- Residential
- Chapter 1, to describe PVC Flooring Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
- Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of PVC Flooring, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
- Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
- Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of PVC Flooring, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;
- Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
