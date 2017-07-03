PSA Test Market in United States Report: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Type and Applications Forecasted by 2022

PSA Test Market in United States analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the PSA Test Market in United States. This report focuses on the major Types and Applications along with key player’s present for PSA Test Market in United States worldwide. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

Leading Manufacturers of PSA Test Market in United States:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

And many more.

PSA Test Market in United States Split by Type: CLIA, ELISA, Other.

Applications of PSA Test Market in United States: Screening, Post-treatment Monitoring.

Regional Analysis of PSA Test Market in United States:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa.

