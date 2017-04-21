Pressure Vessels Market In-depth Analysis, Business Growth, Technology, Applications and R&D Landscape 2017-2021

The global Pressure Vessels market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 5.19% by 2021. Pressure Vessels market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

The increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment will drive the growth prospects for the global pressure vessels market until the end of 2021.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The keyword market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the keyword market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.

The leading vendors in the market are –

Alfa Laval

Amec Foster Wheeler

Halliburton

Kelvion

Mitsubishi Hitachi

The other prominent vendors in the market are

CB&I

IHI Corporation

Kobelco

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

L&T

Doosan Mecatec

KNM Group

Others

The growing demand for separators in offshore oil and gas market due to the increasing government support will drive the demand for pressure vessels.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Pressure Vessels market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Pressure Vessels market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Pressure Vessels market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Pressure Vessels market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Pressure Vessels market?

Some TOC of Global Pressure Vessels Market 2017-2021

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global Pressure Vessels market by types of material

Global plastic Pressure Vessels market

Global paper Pressure Vessels market

Global Pressure Vessels market by other materials

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global Pressure Vessels market by end-users in 2016

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global Pressure Vessels by geography 2016 and 2021

Pressure Vessels market in APAC

Pressure Vessels market in North America

Pressure Vessels market in Europe

Pressure Vessels market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

Demand from healthcare industry

Increasing construction activities driving demand for Pressure Vessels

Wide range of applications

PART 10: Market challenges

Volatile cost of raw materials

Adherence to stringent regulations

Dependence on the growth of other industries

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Growing preference for sustainable Pressure Vessels

Thrust for innovative high-resistance tapes

Rise in use of silicone-based Pressure Vessels

PART 13: Vendor landscape