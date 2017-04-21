Power Cables Markets Factors Contributing to Growth, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2021

The global Power Cables market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 6.77% by 2021. Power Cables market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in sales of high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) power cables.

Competitive landscape and key vendors:

The keyword market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the keyword market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.

The leading vendors in the market are –

Prysmian Group

Nexans

General Cable

NKT

Sumitomo Electric Industries

The other prominent vendors in the market are

L S Cable & Systems

Southwire Company

Hangzhou Cable Company

TPC Wire & Cable

HENGTONG GROUP

Belden

Encore Wire

Finolex

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of smart grid. Smart grids bring a convergence of analog or digital information, computer-based remote control, and automation to electricity networks.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Power Cables market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Power Cables market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Power Cables market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Power Cables market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Power Cables market?

