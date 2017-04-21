Power Cables Markets Factors Contributing to Growth, Technologies & Opportunities: 2017-2021

The global Power Cables market will grow steadily during the next four years and in terms of area will post a CAGR of more than 6.77% by 2021. Power Cables market research analysis identifies the increase in keyword activities as one of the primary growth factors for this market.
One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in sales of high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) power cables.
Competitive landscape and key vendors:
The keyword market has the presence of different distribution channels such as wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and dealers and appears to be highly fragmented. The competition among the keyword market manufacturing companies is intense and vendors usually compete on the basis of parameters such as product portfolio, differentiation, and pricing.
The leading vendors in the market are –
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans
- General Cable
- NKT
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
The other prominent vendors in the market are
- L S Cable & Systems
- Southwire Company
- Hangzhou Cable Company
- TPC Wire & Cable
- HENGTONG GROUP
- Belden
- Encore Wire
- Finolex
One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of smart grid. Smart grids bring a convergence of analog or digital information, computer-based remote control, and automation to electricity networks.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?
- What are the key factors driving the global Power Cables market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Power Cables market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global Power Cables market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Power Cables market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.
What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Power Cables market?
Some TOC of Global Power Cables Market 2017-2021
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
- Market overview
- Vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
- Research methodology
- Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
- Global Power Cables market by types of material
- Global plastic Power Cables market
- Global paper Power Cables market
- Global Power Cables market by other materials
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
- Global Power Cables market by end-users in 2016
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global Power Cables by geography 2016 and 2021
- Power Cables market in APAC
- Power Cables market in North America
- Power Cables market in Europe
- Power Cables market in ROW
PART 09: Market drivers
- Demand from healthcare industry
- Increasing construction activities driving demand for Power Cables
- Wide range of applications
PART 10: Market challenges
- Volatile cost of raw materials
- Adherence to stringent regulations
- Dependence on the growth of other industries
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
- Growing preference for sustainable Power Cables
- Thrust for innovative high-resistance tapes
- Rise in use of silicone-based Power Cables
PART 13: Vendor landscape