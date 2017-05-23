Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market 2017 Trend Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2022- Market Research Report

The Global Portable Ultrasound Market to GROW at a CAGR of 9.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Portable ultrasound devices are imaging devices that utilize echo-enhanced ultrasound waves to aid in medical diagnosis. They are convenient to carry since they are lighter and smaller than conventional ultrasound machines. Portable ultrasound devices can be used at POC and operated on battery power. Portable ultrasound devices include higher computational power and advanced semiconductor technology, enabling complicated but sophisticated algorithms to enhance the display and reconstruction of images.

Key Vendors of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market:

FUJIFILM SonoSite

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

And many more…

The Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Regions of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Broader applications of portable ultrasound equipment, Growing demand for portable ultrasound equipment, Increased use of ultrasound for early-stage disease diagnosis, Rise in awareness in developed countries), Market Challenge (Growing end users’ preference toward refurbished equipment, Cyber/security threats, High cost of devices, Increase competition among vendors) and analysis of the Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends are (Advances in technology, Shift toward home care, Growing focus toward R&D to explore ultrasound in new therapy areas)

List of Exhibits in Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Product offerings

Exhibit 02: Advantages and disadvantages

Exhibit 03: Difference between 2D, 3D, and 4D portable ultrasound equipment

Exhibit 04: Medical device lifespan and service facility characteristics

Exhibit 05: Refurbishing process

Exhibit 06: Regulations for refurbished medical devices

Exhibit 07: List of countries discouraging purchase of refurbished medical devices

Exhibit 08: Market overview: Global portable ultrasound equipment market 2016

Exhibit 09: Global portable ultrasound equipment market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 10: Opportunity analysis: Global portable ultrasound equipment market

And continued….