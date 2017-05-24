Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2021

Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Industry for 2017-2021. Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Market:

Philips Healthcare

NeuroLogica

Other Prominent Vendors of Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Market Are:

LifeHealthcare

Medtronic

Providian Medical

One trend in market is growing focus on the development of PET/MRI hybrid imaging systems. PET/MRI systems are emerging hybrid imaging devices, which will likely drive the market growth. These scanners combine anatomical imaging and functional imaging data, bringing MRI’s optimal soft tissue characterization and imaging without ionizing radiation. Further, research studies stated that PET/MR systems provide more quantitative data on the density and profusion of tumors.

According to the report, one driver in market is rise in incidence of neurological disorders and trauma cases. Medical imaging equipment such as portable CT scanners and MRI systems provide better visual representation of the internal organs for the detection of any abnormalities. Portable CT scanners are high in demand due to the rise in neurological cases and accidents. These portable CT scanners help in minimizing the movement of critically ill patients, and therefore help in reducing transportation-related morbidity.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Portable Computerized Tomography Scanners Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is high cost of portable CT scanners. The high cost of portable CT scanners negatively affects their adoption. The cost of a portable CT scanner is about $350,000-$450,000. The additional packages required for the scanner costs about $7,000-$10,000. The cost of a CT scan ranges from $1,200 to $3,200 globally. A large population in APAC, especially in countries such as India and China, will provide a sizeable demand for PET/CT scanners. Since the revenue generated by the diagnostic market in APAC is less than that generated by markets in the Americas and EMEA, the high cost of portable CT scanners can reduce the adoption rate even further, thereby affecting the growth of the market.

