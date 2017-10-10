Polyester Fiber Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2017-2022

Polyester Fiber market Report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs (material cost, labour cost, etc.) and the actual process of whole Enterprise Polyester Fiber market.

Short Detail About Polyester Fiber Market Report : “Polyester fibers, the synthetic fibers, are long chain polymers derived from coal, air, water, and petroleum. They are formed through chemical reaction between an acid and alcohol.

Federal Trade Commission Definition for Polyester Fiber: A manufactured fiber in which the fiber forming substance is any long-chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 85% by weight of an ester of a substituted aromatic carboxylic acid, including but not restricted to substituted terephthalic units, p (-R-O-CO- C6H4-CO-O-) x and parasubstituted hydroxy-benzoate units, p (-R-O-CO-C6H4-O-) x. (Complete FTC Fiber Rules here.).

Commonly, the polyester fiber is mainly formed used polyethylene terephthalate (PET), China’s trade name-Dacron, referred to as PET fibers. The PET fibers are currently the largest kinds of synthetic fiber. In addition, there are small amounts of PTT fibers, mainly made by polyethylene terephthalate and propylene glycol.

PET fibers are divided into two categories: Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) and Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY). What ‘more, Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is discrepant depending upon the various raw materials. PSF made from PTA & MEG or PET Chips is known as Virgin PSF and PSF made from Recycled PET Flakes is called Recycled PSF.”

Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Tongkun Group,Reliance,Zhejiang Hengyi Group,Shenghong,Xin Feng Ming Group,Hengli Group,Billion Industrial,Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group,Nanya,Rongsheng PetroChemical,Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre,Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber,Far Eastern New Century and many others. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America, Middle East and Africa

Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type, covers: Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF),Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Apparel,Industrial and Consumer Textiles,Household and Institutional Textiles,Carpets and Rugs

Scope of the Polyester Fiber Market Report: This report focuses on the Polyester Fiber in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

