Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market Growth, Trends, Shares, Forecast, Analysis and Opportunities 2017-2022

The global production of PEKK increased from 319 MT in 2012 to 533 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 13.76%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 48.9 % in 2016 followed, by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 14.9% average annual growth rate.

Further in the report, Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. The Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market Industry consumption for major regions is given. Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market by Product Type: Electrophilic substitution, Nucleophilic substitution Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market by Application: Aerospace, Automotive Industry, Medical Industry, Others

Top key players of Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market: Arkema, Rallis, Kaisheng New Materials, OPM, Polymics,

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given. Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) Market by Region: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

