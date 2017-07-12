Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2022

The report Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Poly Aluminium Chloride Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Poly Aluminium Chloride Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Report : Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Jianheng Industry, Zhongke Tianze, Tenor Chemical, Yiming Purification Material, Kemira, Zisheng Group, Liyuan Water

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Segment by Type, covers : Solid, Liquid

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into : Industrial Water Treatment, Municipal Water Treatment, Paper Making, Others

Scope of the Poly Aluminium Chloride Market Report:This report focuses on the Poly Aluminium Chloride in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

