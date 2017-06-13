Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2016-2021

Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.
Plate Finned Heat Exchanger is a type of heat exchanger design that uses plates and finned chambers to transfer heat between fluids. It is often categorized as a compact heat exchanger to emphasise its relatively high heat transfer surface area to volume ratio. The plate-fin heat exchanger is widely used in many industries, including the aerospace industry for its compact size and lightweight properties, as well as in cryogenics where its ability to facilitate heat transfer with small temperature differences is utilized.
Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Linde Engineering
- CHART
- Five Cryo
- Sumitomo Precision
- AKG
- Kobe Steel
- Triumph
- API
- Donghwa Entec
- Lytron
- Hongshengand many more
Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America, Middle East and Africa
Scope of the Report:
This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Type, covers
- Aluminum type
- Stainless steel type
Plate Finned Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Air separation industry
- Petrochemical Industry
- Dynamical machine
- National defense industry
