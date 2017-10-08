Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2021: Overview, Top Manufactures, Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecast

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure forecast until 2021. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Picture Archiving and Communication System market. Report analysts forecast the global Picture Archiving and Communication System to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2017-2021.

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market: Driving factors: –

Government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare

Increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers

Increasing demand for mobile PACS

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market: Challenges: –

High equipment cost

Implementation challenges faced by rural hospitals

No specific reimbursement for imaging

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market: Trends: –

Emergence of cloud-based PACS

Development of iPad applications for PACS

Increasing providers for patient centered radiology solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA. The global PACS market is witnessing continuous technological developments and innovations. It was followed by EMEA There is, however, a huge opportunity for the market in APAC to grow at a faster rate and increase its revenue contribution during the forecast period.

Top Manufacturers of Picture Archiving and Communication System Market Report 2017-2021:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Agfa-Gevaert

McKesson

Fujifilm

and many Other prominent vendors….

In the end, the report elaborates the Global Picture Archiving and Communication System overview various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. Present day status of the Picture Archiving and Communication System Market in key regions is stated and industry policies and news are analyzed.

