Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017–2022

Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives market. “Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.

Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.

Phthalates are derivatives of phthalic anhydride, they are a family of chemical compounds primarily used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl flexible and pliant. Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers in the world and are categorized as high phthalates and low phthalates, depending on their molecular weight. Among the important plasticizers, DOP and DINP are more commonly used phthalate plasticizers.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top Manufacturers covered in Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market reports are BASF,ExxonMobil,Aekyung,Thirumalai,Stepan ,Koppers,UPC Group,Polynt,Proviron,Lanxess,CEPSA,Uralkhimprom,IG Petrochemicals,Nan Ya Plastics and many others. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Industry Research Report is backed by extensive primary and secondary research which delivers valuable market insights and competitive analysis of the Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives market. It also includes market opportunities, drivers, restraints, key player profile & their strategies, challenges and investment potential. Furthermore, this report also covers detailed evaluation of these companies with their production, price, revenue and market share.

Production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. By Product Type Analysis the Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market is Segmented into: O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation,Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation By Applications Analysis Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market is Segmented into: Plasticizers,UPR,Alkyd Resins,Others

Major Regions covered in the Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market report include: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Further in the Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market research report, following points market opportunities, market risk and market overview are included along with in-depth study of each point. Production of the Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. The sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives market key players is also covered. Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market. It also covers Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global regions. In continuation with sales, this section studies distributors, traders and dealers for the Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives Market.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives market in 2022 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Phthalic Anhydride And Derivatives market are also given.