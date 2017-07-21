Photomask Inspection Market Report: Comprehensive Market and Vendor Landscape Including Latest Trends and Drivers Forecast 2021

Photomask Inspection Market Research Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the Top vendors present worldwide.

Industry Experts Forecast Global Photomask Inspection Market to Grow at 7.05% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021

Mask inspection or photomask inspection is an operation of checking the accuracy of fabricated photomasks that are used in semiconductor device fabrication. In the semiconductor industry, photomask inspection is a series of electronic data that lays the foundation for lithography steps of the semiconductor device fabrication process. Photomask inspection is a method used before lithography to inspect photomasks for defects during the production of semiconductor wafers and is also used for R&D.

Top Vendors of Photomask Inspection Market Worldwide: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Lasertec

Other prominent Vendors:Carl Zeiss, FEI (a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Hermes Microvision, JEOL, Nanometrics, Nikon

Drivers of Photomask Inspection Market: Increase in number of fabs

Challenges of Photomask Inspection Market: High initial capital investments

Trend of Photomask Inspection Market: Constant decrease in lithography wavelength

Photomask Inspection Market: Regional Analysis: America, APAC, EMEA

