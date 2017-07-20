Phase Change Memory Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2021

Global Phase Change Memory Market Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Phase Change Memory Market to Grow at 83.98% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Phase change memory (PCM) stores data by changing the state of matter from which the device is fabricated. It can exist in two states and is a reversible structural phase. PCM is known to have a fast read access time, good data retention, and high data density. The design of phase changing materials consists of narrow electrodes called the heater, which is placed between the two electrodes. Chalcogenide is a widely-used material in PCM. When chalcogenide is heated and cooled, it retains an amorphous state. This state is highly resistive and represents a logical 0. When amorphous chalcogenide is heated and then cooled rapidly, it changes to a crystalline state, which is less resistive and is represented as logical 1.

Leading Key Vendors of Phase Change Memory Market:

IBM

Micron Technology

Samsung Electronics

Other prominent vendors are:

HP

BAE Systems

and more

Highlights of Report:

Increasing demand for data centres and cloud database To Drive Phase Change Memory Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Need for high programming current density Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Phase Change Memory Industry.

Emergence of low power consumption memory modules Is Trending For Phase Change Memory Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 70 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Phase Change Memory manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Phase Change Memory Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2017-2021. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

The report provides in depth research of the Phase Change Memory industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends along with providing Phase Change Memory market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Phase Change Memory market before evaluating its feasibility. The Phase Change Memory market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

