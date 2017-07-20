Petcoke Gasification Market: Shares, Competitive landscape and Analysis and Challenges by 2021

Petcoke Gasification Market Research Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the Top vendors present worldwide.

Industry Experts Forecast Global Petcoke Gasification Market to Grow at 16.55% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021

Gasification is a process that converts carbon material, biomass, or municipal waste into another form of energy or products. It converts solid as well as liquid end-products into gas through a chemical reaction. The process works by combining carbon-based materials, which are known as feedstock. The process involves combining the feedstock with small quantities of oxygen. Thus, during the gasification process, the carbon molecules are broken down into a mixture of carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen, which is known as syngas.

Top Vendors of Petcoke Gasification Market Worldwide:Air Liquide, GE Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, RWE, Siemens

Other prominent Vendors:CB&I, Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute, KBR KEPCO-Uhde

Drivers of Petcoke Gasification Market: High project capital costs

Challenges of Petcoke Gasification Market:High project capital costs

Trend of Petcoke Gasification Market: Development of zero CO₂ emission technology

Petcoke Gasification Market: Regional Analysis

America

APAC

EMEA

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Petcoke Gasification market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

