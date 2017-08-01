Pediatric Ultrasound Market Research Report: Acquisitions & Mergers, New Product Launch and Revenue Forecast 2022

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market Report Is a Proficient and Detail Research on Latest Technological Advancements with Market Share Analysis of The Top Players In Pediatric Ultrasound Industry. This Report Provides Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based on the Pediatric Ultrasound Market Estimations along with Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide.

The Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market is accounted for $259.12 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $395.98 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in occurrence of pediatric chronic heart disorders and technological advancements in ultrasound devices are fueling the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce and limitations of ultrasound imaging are restraining the market.

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest market share in 2015 owing to the increase in healthcare reforms and huge unmet requirements particularly in countries such as India and China.

Key Players Leading Pediatric Ultrasound market:

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

And More. .

Geographically, Pediatric Ultrasound market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Age Groups Covered in Pediatric Ultrasound Market Report:

Newborns (0–4 weeks)

Infants (4 weeks–1 year)

Toddlers (1–3 years)

Preschoolers (4–6 years)

School-Aged Children (6–13 years)

And More.

Important Topics Stated In Table of Contents of Pediatric Ultrasound Market Research Report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Stake Holders

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Approach and Sources

1.5 Pediatric Ultrasound Market Growth And Demand Growth Rate

1.6 Product Technical Level

1.7 Profit Market of Pediatric Ultrasound Industry

2 Porters Five Force Analysis

2.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.2 Bargaining power of buyers

2.3 Threats of substitutes and new entrants

2.4 Pediatric Ultrasound Market Competitive rivalry

3 Key Developments

3.1 Pediatric Ultrasound Market Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

3.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

3.3 New Product Launch

3.4 Expansions

3.5 Other Key Strategies

4 Pediatric Ultrasound Market Trend Analysis

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Threats

4.6 End User Analysis

4.7 Emerging Markets

4.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

5 Company Profiling

6 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market, By Geography

7 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market, By Chemical Type

8 Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market, By End User

And More.

