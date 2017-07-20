Parylene Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017–2022

Parylene Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of parylene market. Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kisco

Galentis SRL

Parylene Coatings Services (Curtiss-Wright)

Stratamet Thin Film

Chireach Group

Penta Technology and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Parylene in Global market, especially in North America, Parylene Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Parylene Market in Latin America, Parylene Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Parylene N

Parylene C

Parylene D

Others (Parylene SF)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military and Aerospace

Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Others

