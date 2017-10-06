Paclitaxel Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017–2022

Paclitaxel Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Paclitaxel market. Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”. Paclitaxel is a white crystalline powder, odorless and tasteless. It is insoluble in water and soluble in chloroform, acetone and other organic solvents.

This report focuses on the Paclitaxel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top Manufacturers covered in Paclitaxel Market reports are Phyton,ScinoPharm,Novasep,Samyang,Polymed,TAPI(Teva),Fresenius-kabi,Southpharma,Haiyao and many others.

Production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. By Product Type Analysis the Paclitaxel Market is Segmented into: Natural Paclitaxel,Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel By Applications Analysis Paclitaxel Market is Segmented into: Ovarian Cancer,Cervical Cancer,Breast Cancer,Other

Major Regions covered in the Paclitaxel Market report include: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Paclitaxel market key players is also covered. Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global Paclitaxel Market.

