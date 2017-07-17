Over-the-Counter Drug Market 2017 Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate, Share and Competition analysis by Manufacturers, Type, Application 2021

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drug Market to GROW at a CAGR of 6.19% during the period 2016-2020.

Over-the-Counter Drug Market Report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

OTC drugs are medicines that can be bought without a prescription from a doctor because the US FDA considers them safe for use without medical supervision. These drugs are used to treat conditions that do not necessarily require a doctor’s advice, such as pain, itches, cough and cold, sleeping problems, smoking cessation, weight problems, gastrointestinal problems, and tooth decay. They are sold through hospitals, pharmaceutical stores, grocery stores, catalogs, and online retail stores.

The Over-the-Counter Drug Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Over-the-Counter Drug industry for 2016-2020.

Key Vendors of Over-the-Counter Drug Market:

Bayer HealthCare

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Sanofi

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Achelios Therapeutics

American Health

Amgen

Arena Pharmaceuticals

And many more…

This report investigates new project feasibility. Various details about the manufacturing process such as market drivers, impact of drivers, market challenges and impact of drivers and challenges, market trends, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

The Over-the-Counter Drug market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Over-the-Counter Drug market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Regions of Over-the-Counter Drug market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Over-the-Counter Drug Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2016-2020 Over-the-Counter Drug industry covering all important parameters.

Over-the-Counter Drug Market Driver

Switching of medications from prescription to OTC

Over-the-Counter Drug Market Challenge

Counterfeit drugs

Over-the-Counter Drug Market Trends

Accelerated use of online resources

Key questions answered in Over-the-Counter Drug Market Report:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

List of Exhibits in Over-the-Counter Drug Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Product offerings

Exhibit 02: Key customer segments of OTC drugs market

Exhibit 03: Comparison between prescription and OTC drugs

Exhibit 04: Advantages and disadvantages of OTC drugs

Exhibit 05: Key regulatory bodies for OTC approval

Exhibit 06: FDA OTC drug approval process

Exhibit 07: Mechanisms to amend OTC drug monograph

Exhibit 08: Comparison of OTC NDA and OTC monograph process

Exhibit 09: Strategies to establish OTC pharmaceuticals in emerging markets

Exhibit 10: Strategies to establish OTC pharmaceuticals in established markets

And continued….