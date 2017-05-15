OTR Tires Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2021

OTR Tires Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global OTR Tires Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current OTR Tires Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds.

OTR Tires Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Yokohama Tire

China National Tyre & Rubber

Titan

MRF

Continentaland many more

OTR Tires Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the OTR Tiresin Global market, especially in Global, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

OTR Tires Market Segment by Type, covers

Rim Diameter (<20 inch)

Rim Diameter (20 to 24 inch)

Rim Diameter (25 inch)

Rim Diameter (29 inch)

Rim Diameter (33 inch)

Rim Diameter (35 inch)

Rim Diameter (39 inch)

Rim Diameter (45 inch)

Rim Diameter (49 inch)

Others

OTR Tires Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining

Port

Agricultural

Other Application

