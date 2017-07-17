Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Industry: Growth Factors, Types and Applications with Market Forecasts 2021

The Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market to GROW at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market for 2017-2021. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market.

Orthodontics is the branch of dentistry that restores the normal function of teeth and jaws that are positioned improperly. Crooked teeth and teeth that are not positioned properly are harder to keep clean, and are always at risk of being lost early because of tooth decay and periodontal diseases. Orthodontic treatment provides multiple benefits that include a healthier mouth, a more pleasing appearance, and teeth that are more likely to last a lifetime.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables manufacturers.

Key Vendors of Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market:

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Patterson Companies

Henry Schein

GC Corporation

The report estimates 2017-2021 market development trends of Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. The report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Driver:

Rising demand for cosmetic corrections and dental deformities among teenagers

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Challenge:

Uncertain reimbursement policies

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Trend:

Increase in dental tourism

Geographical Segmentation of Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market:

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market in Americas

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market in APAC

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market in EMEA

The report provides a basic overview of the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key vendors, market drivers and market challenges.

The total market is divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key questions answered in Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market report:

What will the keyword market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the keyword market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

