Oracle is on the way to build ‘Transformational’ data centers inside the company

According to the Employment ad first Oracle is launching two new Solution Engineering Centers where it is going to build all new technology such as “Artificial Intelligence” and other latest technology trends.

The ad says, the centers will be situated in Reston, Virginia and Denver, Colorado and will contain a unique opportunity to link actually transformational organization inside Oracle North America.

It also includes the directors of each center. The firm calls this plan as a “startup inside oracle.”

The firm is well known for its Database and enterprise software that helps companies do everything from run their investment. But company not buying software, they are renting it from cloud computing vendors.

The firm has its own cloud but it came after a long time. Oracle has been exploring to bring a new technology to the business world. Now the firm is ready to set its game and new talent.