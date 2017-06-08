Offshore Support Vessels Market 2017– Global Analysis, Segmentation, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2022

Offshore Support Vessels Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Offshore Support Vessels Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Offshore Support Vessels Market.
Offshore Support Vessels Market: Type wise segment: –
- Anchor Handling Tug Supply
- Platform Supply Vessel
- Multipurpose Support Vessel
- Standby & Rescue Vessel
- Crew Vessel
- Others
Offshore Support Vessels Market: Applications wise segment: –
- Military
- Commercial
Offshore Support Vessels is a ship specially designed to supply offshore oil and gas platforms. These ships range from 50 to 100 meters in length and accomplish a variety of tasks. The primary function for most of these vessels is logistic support and transportation of goods, tools, equipment and personnel to and from offshore oil platforms and other offshore structures.
Offshore Support Vessels Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.
Top Manufacturers of Offshore Support Vessels Market are:
- Bourbon
- Farstad Shipping Asa
- Seacor Marine
- Swire Group
- Tidewater
- Gulfmark Offshore
- Havila Shipping Asa
- Hornbeck Offshore
And more…
