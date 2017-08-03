O-Cresol Market Report Aims To Outline and Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2022

The report O-Cresol Market Research highlights key dynamics of United States O-Cresol Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current O-Cresol Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About O-Cresol Market Report : O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

O-Cresol Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RüTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemicaland many more

O-Cresol Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois

O-Cresol Market Segment by Type, covers :

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

O-Cresol Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

Scope of the O-Cresol Market Report: This report focuses on the O-Cresol in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

