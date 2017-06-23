North America Medical Cyclotron Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2017–2021

North America Medical Cyclotron Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and North America Medical Cyclotron Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of North America Medical Cyclotron Market.

North America Medical Cyclotron Market: Type wise segment: –

Positive ions type

Negative ions type

North America Medical Cyclotron Market: Applications wise segment: –

Hospital

Institute

Medical Cyclotron is a cyclotron that is a type of compact particle accelerator used to produce quantities of radioactive isotopes called positron emitters. Stable, non-radioactive isotopes are put into the cyclotron which accelerates charged particles to high energy in a magnetic field. The stable isotopes then react with a beam to form radioactive isotopes, which are then taken from the cyclotron, transformed into positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs) within the facility’s laboratories and are delivered to nuclear medicine where they are used for imaging procedures. Cyclotrons are a clean nuclear technology and create very little radioactive waste as a result of their operation.

North America Medical Cyclotron Market Segment:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Top Manufacturers of North America Medical Cyclotron Market are:

IBA

GE

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

ACSI

Best Medical

