Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Was Bestowed Canadian Citizenship By Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Malala Yousafzai received Canadian citizenship by Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada.

Malala Yousafzai become sixth person to receive honorary Canadian Citizenship.

Only 19-year-old, Malala youngest person give speech to Canadian members of parliament and senators in a joint session. She is youngest person to receive Canadian Citizenship.

Malala Yousafzai had protest for girl’s right for more than a year to education in Muslim home region in Pakistan. In October 2012, she bound to global fame afterwards Taliban shot her in head for preventing right to attend school.

Birmingham, is the place where Malala Yousafzai lived, and she continues to advocate for women’s rights.

Her book “I am Malala” was added to the parliamentary.

Malala thanked her host whom she exalted for women’s rights, during a time where world is hopeless.

She said that, “I am here on behalf of every girl over there and to say if you are living in modern world where we see improvement in technology, we should not be seeing children out of school”.