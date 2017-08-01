Newborn Screening Market Research Report 2017: Demand Growth Rate, Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide

Global Newborn Screening Market Report Is a Proficient and Detail Research on Latest Technological Advancements with Market Share Analysis of The Top Players In Newborn Screening Industry. This Report Provides Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based on the Newborn Screening Market Estimations along with Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide.

the Global Newborn Screening market is accounted for $495.50 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $1,307.65 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.9%.

In present scenario the Newborn baby is either being affected by the environmental conditions or born with some disorder, and hence the Newborn Screening market is helping out to detect those disorders. Recent technological advancements, government legislation & support, increasing awareness among people have given impetus to the market.

North America is dominating the global market in order to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and enforced testing. However, Asia Pacific is expected to present lenient growth, poised by the favorable healthcare.

Key Players Leading Newborn Screening market:

AB Sciex LLC

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Covidien PLC

GE Healthcare

GE Lifesciences

Masimo Corporation

And More. .

Geographically, Newborn Screening market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Products Covered in Newborn Screening Market Report:

Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments

Pulse Oximeters

Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments

Reagents and Assay Kits

And More.

Technologies Covered in Newborn Screening Market Report:

DNA-Based Assays

Electrophoresis

Hearing Screen Technology

Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays

Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology

And More.

Further, the statistical research, Newborn Screening Market report depicts the analysis of global Industry Manufacturers, Supply chain trends, Key Developments, Strategic recommendations for the new entrants and Futuristic Market Scenario by 2022.

