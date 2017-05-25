New York: Uber Accidently Pay Fewer Wages to Drivers Over Two Years

A transportation network company, Uber underpaid its New York city drivers over two and half years. This is due to an error that could cost the ride-hailing company around tens of millions of dollars. According to the report, the company takes a commission from its drivers after tax deduction and some fees too. The company rather took a higher percentage of its New York City drivers using the full fare before accounting for sales taxes and fees. Under a November 2014 nationwide driver agreement, Uber regularly takes a 25 percent commission from United States drivers, according to the report. As per the journal report, the company could pay drivers back at least $45 million, around $ 900 per driver. Uber’s regional general manager for U.S. and Canada, Rachel Holt said, “We are committed to paying every driver every penny they are owed plus interest as quickly as possible”.

According to the report, New York City drivers under the 2014 agreement would be suitable for a refund, irrespective of whether they are still active or not, as long as they completed an Uber ride. On Tuesday 23rd May 2017, the Independent Drivers Union, represents around 50,000 drivers in New York City called to investigate the payments practices of Uber and other ride-hailing apps. The Union also called for an investigation of ‘upfront pricing’ Uber’s feature which gives assurance to the customer regarding the certain fare before they book a trip. The Drivers faced some problem related to the application as some short changes create differences in the fair. A number of the obstacles knockouts the company’s door which mainly includes accusations of sexual harassment from a former female employee also a video showing Chief Executive Travis Kalanick harshly berating an Uber driver.