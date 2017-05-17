New York: Brancusi Head Sells for $57 Million at Christie’s

On 15th May 2017, Monday evening it looked as all the area filled with the crowd at Christie’s without any permission during the public sale of modern works. A bronze female head by Constantin Brancusi created a warmness as well as powerful excitement into the proceedings. After nine minutes of energetic competitions from last few bidders in the room on the phone, a bronze female head sold for $57.4 million. Constantin Brancusi was a Romanian sculptor, artist, and photographer. He made his career in France. A Christie’s is a British auction house. The bronze female head was rapidly rumored to have been sold to the media Mr. Geffen over the phone. Also, art adviser won the lot. Mr. Tobias Meyer refused to comment on his way out of the auction room. Mr. David Geffen stated that he was not the buyer. A dealer Nicholas Maclean said,” It was a fantastic piece”. He added, “It’s one of the great subjects, was an early cast and was in extraordinary condition. They just never come up for sale”.

In the New York city, which kicked off this week of spring sales, was reputable regardless with the low energy in the room. In the US president’s economy, the auctions are likely to test the flexibility of the art market. In 1909-1910, the bronze female head was made by a Romanian-born sculptor, Brancusi. The stone version is now available at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. After Brancusi Head, the second highest price goes to Picasso’s 1939 painting. And the price was $45 million. It was won by the president of Christie’s Asia, Rebecca Wei on the phone. The artist’s lover Dora Maar’s head-and-shoulders portrait was sold by the Greek collector Dimitri Mavrommatis, bought the painting at Christie’s in 2011 for $29 million. Christie’s total night’s auction was double the $141.5 million at the equivalent sale last May, consist of 51 artworks.