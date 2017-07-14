New Tool Could Convert 3D Shape into Collapsible Telescoping Structure, Researchers Say

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed an innovative tool for computational design, using which user can convert any 3D shape into a collapsible telescoping structure. The method captures the composites as well as the various properties of such structures. These properties are important for a variety of applications including 3D fabrication as well as robotics. Professors Stelian Coros with Keenan Crane and Christopher, Ph.D. student-led the “Computational Design of Telescoping Structures” research. Prior telescopes have the ability to expand a compact form into the huge structure, and they are effortlessly straight. But after the famous X-Men character, recent maker arrived with a set of telescopic toy claws.

Enthused by curved shape researcher looking for automating the design of telescoping structures. They are discovering a huge variety outlines derived from a basic telescope model. The co-author and Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon, Mr. Crane said, “Among deployable mechanisms, telescopes are very interesting. Once you expand them, they are very flexible and you can make a lot of different shapes, all with the same telescope”. He added, “We wanted to know what are all the possible shapes you can make from a telescoping structure”. The researchers and team began with the basic requirements such as metal shell, extensible telescope and no empty spaces between nested pieces, these led to a significant geometric insight. With the help of the novel system expertise and team successfully developed applications in 3D fabrication and robotics.