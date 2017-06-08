New Report Inspects Palm Vein Biometrics Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report To 2021

Palm Vein Biometrics Market Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Palm Vein Biometrics Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Palm Vein Biometrics Market for 2017-2021. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Palm Vein Biometrics industry.
Industry experts forecast the global Palm Vein Biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 22.46% during the period 2017-2021
The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Palm Vein Biometrics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Palm Vein Biometrics Market.
Security of data and assets is a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunication, and hospitals as well as for individuals. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads have been used traditionally to prevent unauthorized access. With technological advances, two-factor authentication was introduced, where individuals gain access to secure premises after they are authenticated twice on the basis of hardware devices and numeric codes. However, it was easy for hackers to gain access to hardware devices and obtaining numeric codes, which increased security risks.
Palm vein recognition is a contactless technology that compares the palm vein scan stored in the database with the image of palm veins of an individual captured at that instant. This technology is being used by organizations in sectors such as BFSI, transportation, utilities, government, and payment card for identification and authentication of individuals to deter fraudulent activities.
The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends of Palm Vein Biometrics market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Palm Vein Biometrics market before evaluating its feasibility.
The Palm Vein Biometrics market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Palm Vein Biometrics market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Palm Vein Biometrics Market Driver:
Emergence of mobile biometrics
Internet of Things (IoT)
Contactless payments
Palm Vein Biometrics Market Challenge:
Privacy issues with biometric data
Vulnerability of biometric systems
Lack of established international standards
High TCO
Palm Vein Biometrics Market Trend:
Growing adoption of multimodal biometrics
Emergence of multi-factor authentication
Emergence of SSO
Emergence of palm vein biometrics in different sectors
Geographical Segmentation of Palm Vein Biometrics Market:
Palm Vein Biometrics market in Americas
Palm Vein Biometrics market in APAC
Palm Vein Biometrics market in EMEA
The report provides a basic overview of the Palm Vein Biometrics industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key vendors, market drivers and market challenges. The Palm Vein Biometrics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Palm Vein Biometrics market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
