New Report Inspects Modified Starch Market to Grow at $ 12.14 Billion Worldwide: Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Forecasts 2021

The Modified Starch Market Report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Modified Starch Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Modified Starch Market for 2016-2021. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Modified Starch industry.

Modified Starch Market is poised to reach USD 12.14 Billion by 2021 with 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2021

Modified Starch Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Modified Starch market. Modified Starch Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

Major Key Players of Environmental Monitoring Market:

Cargill (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.), and Roquette Frères (France). Other players in this segment include Avebe U. A. (Netherlands), Emsland-Starke GmbH (Germany), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Ltd. (Hong Kong).

Modified Starch Market Drivers:

Growing convenience food sector

Favorable functional properties of modified starch

Growing usage & application of modified starch in paper industry

Modified Starch Market Restraints:

Rising prices of raw materials due to adverse climatic conditions

Rising demand of raw materials for biofuel production

Growing gum Arabic market

Modified Starch Market Opportunities:

Potential alternate sources of modified starch

Untapped applications of modified starch

Modified Starch Market Challenge:

Fluctuation in prices of raw materials leading to uncertainty in the market

Approval from various regulatory bodies

Modified Starch Market Segmentation Based On Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of The World

Modified Starch Market Segmentation Based On Applications:

Food & Beverages

Confectionery

Beverages

Processed Foods

Other Food & Beverage Applications

Animal Feed

Swine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Poultry Feed

Other Animal Feed Applications

Other Applications

Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

Weaving & Textiles

Paper-Making

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Modified Starch Market Segmentation Based On Function:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Others

Modified Starch Market Segmentation Based On Type:

Cationic Starch

Etherified Starch

Esterified Starch

Resistant Starch

Pre-Gelatinized

