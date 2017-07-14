New Report inspects Diatomite Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2022

Diatomite Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Diatomite Industry research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Diatomite, also known as D.E., diatomite, or kieselgur/kieselguhr, is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder. It has a particle size ranging from less than 3 micrometres to more than 1 millimetre, but typically 10 to 200 micrometres. The properties which make diatomite valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.

Imerys

EP Minerals

Domolin

Showa Chemical

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Dicaperl

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Others

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction materials

Other

