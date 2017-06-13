Neodymium Magnet Market : Expected Growth from 2016-2021 to Guide : Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Neodymium Magnet Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Neodymium Magnet Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Neodymium Magnet Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.
Neodymium Magnet is A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available.
Neodymium Magnet Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Neo
- Ugimag
- Audemars SA
- NSSMC
- TDK
- Daido Steel
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.and many more
Neodymium Magnet Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America, Middle East and Africa
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Rice Seedin Global market, especially in Global, Global and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Neodymium Magnet Market Segment by Type, covers
- Bonding
- Sintering
Neodymium Magnet Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Electro-acoustic field
- Electronic appliances field
- Mechanical equipment field
- Others
