Nanomagnetic Market 2021: Study Growth Factors, Types and Applications with Industry Forecasts

Nanomagnetic Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Nanomagnetic Industry for 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Nanomagnetic globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Nanomagnetic Market:

Nano Magnetics

Quantum Design

NanoMagnetics Instruments

Liquids Research

One trend in market is nanomagnetics for wireless charging applications. The rapid adoption of smartphones and wearable electronic systems is driving new advances in high-efficiency power storage, conversion, and transfer. Wireless power transfer applications operate at frequencies ranging from 5 to 10 MHz. These applications require high-performance magnetic materials for enabling critical functions such as electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and inductive coupling. Inductive coupling is the near-field wireless transmission of electrical energy between two magnetically coupled coils that are capable of resonating at the same frequency. Inductive coupling is a highly popular technique in wireless power systems.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing level of investment in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology involves working with materials of sizes 1-100 nanometers. Improvements in nanotechnology require working at atomic and molecular levels, for which electron microscopes that have the capacity to work at the nanolevel are required. Governments and technology firms are investing significantly in the development of nanotechnology due to its broad range of applications in areas like medicine, electronics, biomaterials, and microfabrication. In 2015 there was 5% increase in investment when compared to 2014 in nanoscale devices and research instruments Similarly, other countries like China, Japan, Canada, and the UK have also invested in nanotechnology. Thus, such investments will boost the growth of the global nanomagnetic market.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Nanomagnetic Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is high production cost of nanomagnetic materials for various applications. Semiconductor nanowires are important materials in the development of cheaper and more efficient solar cells, as well as for batteries with higher storage capacity. In addition, they are important building blocks in nanoelectronics. However, production of semiconductor nanowires on an industrial scale is expensive. The major reason for this is the use of expensive catalysts, such as gold, and high temperatures at which they are manufactured (600−900ºC). Si or Ge nanowires will be indispensable for many technical applications in the future.

