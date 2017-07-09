NAMIC & SIAC Plan to Work On Automobile 3D Printing Platform

The automobile industry sees a future in 3D. Together vehicle manufacturing and 3D printing are set to improve efficiency in the industry. The Shanghai International Automobile City and National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Center has signed an agreement on in Anting. Both the parties decide to work on an automobile 3D printing public platform. An Innovation Center-Shanghai International Automobile City Auto Research and National Additive Manufacturing will be established in Jiading. The combination of automobile manufacturing with the 3D printing technology will come into effect.

The chief engineer of the research institute and academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Mr. Lu Bingheng and Vice District Director, Mr. Lu Zufang were at the launch ceremony. Mr. Lu Bingheng said, “Current electronic vehicles all use traditional vehicle body while specific model EVs are yet to be made”. Further, he stated that the vehicle weight can be cut by 40-50 percent. Lu said, “In order to promote widespread use of new energy cars, it is a trend to make them lighter. The research institute will put much effort in this respect”. The National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Center and the Shanghai International Automobile City goals to shape an innovation platform, helping car enterprises in lowering research and development costs and improving up efficiency. Both the center is only innovation institution devoted to solving the problem in key technologies.