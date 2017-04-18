MVR Compressor Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

MVR Compressor Market analysis is provided for united states market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of MVR Compressor market. MVR stands for Mechanical Vapor Recompression and is an evaporator driven by mechanical energy or electricity. It is a technology by circulating utilization of secondary steam energy generated from evaporator itself. Mechanical vapor recompression uses the secondary steam which generated from evaporator and increases its pressure, temperature and enthalpy through compressor and sends it to the heating room of evaporator to be used as heat steam which the feed liquid can maintain boiling condition and the heat steam will become condensing water.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- PILLER
- Howden
- Tuthill
- Turbovap
- Atlas Copco
- GEA Wiegand
- Jiangsu Jintongling and many others
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the MVR Compressor market in United States. This MVR Compressor market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, type and application.
Market Segment by Countries, covering
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Centrifugal Type
- Roots Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Evaporator
- Crystallization
- Dryer
