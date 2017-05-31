Multifactor Authentication (MFA) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2022

Multifactor Authentication (MFA) Market report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Top Key Players Included:

Microsoft

Duo Secuirty

Apersona，Inc

Biomio

EMC Corp.

Entrust Inc.

Gemalto NV

Deepnet Security

VASCO Data Security International Inc.

SafeNet Inc.

Symantec Corporation

CA Technology

Censornet Ltd

Symitar

By Product Analysis:

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication

Five-Factor Authentication

By Regional Analysis:

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

By End Users/Applications Analysis:

Banking and Finance

Government

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare